Comment: DuckDuckgo Browser Allows Microsoft Trackers Due To Search Agreement

DuckDuckGo browser allows Microsoft trackers due to the search agreement
I recommend that DuckDuckGo users perhaps migrate to another "private" browser and search engine until DuckDuckGo takes steps to fix this. Perhaps the Brave browser is the solution. As far as I can tell, Brave doesn't allow tracking by Microsoft or other nosy types, and doesn't use Microsoft's Bing or other major search engines, instead it has developed its own."
I recommend that DuckDuckGo users perhaps migrate to another "private" browser and search engine until DuckDuckGo takes steps to fix this. Perhaps the Brave browser is the solution. As far as I can tell, Brave doesn't allow tracking by Microsoft or other nosy types, and doesn't use Microsoft's Bing or other major search engines, instead it has developed its own.
