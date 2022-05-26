Comment: DuckDuckgo Browser Allows Microsoft Trackers Due To Search Agreement

DuckDuckGo browser allows Microsoft trackers due to the search agreement

Experts Comments

May 26, 2022
Paul Bischoff
Privacy Advocate
Comparitech

It saddens me that a search engine we thought was private, DuckDuckGo, actually allows trackers for Microsoft search results. While DuckDuckGo didn't hide this fact, they also did not go to any lengths to let users know about the tracking, which makes users feel let down and mistrusting of DuckDuckGo.

May 26, 2022
Chris Hauk
Consumer Privacy Champion
Pixel Privacy

