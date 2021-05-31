Russian Hackers Launch Major Cyberattack Through U.S. Aid Agency’s Email System, Microsoft Says

Microsoft has revealed that the hacking group known as Nobelium has targeted over 150 organisations worldwide in the past week, including government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations, via phishing emails. At least 25% of the targeted organisations are involved in international development, humanitarian and human rights work, but the Kremlin has said today that it does not have any information on the cyberattack and that Microsoft needs to answer more questions, including how the attack is linked to Russia.

Experts Comments