Following the news that:
Telstra is rocked by a data breach with hackers gaining access to staff info.
Telstra is rocked by a data breach with hackers gaining access to staff info (msn.com)
Australia’s largest telecoms company, Telstra, today revealed it has suffered a data breach. Unfortunately, the reality is that telecom companies are often a prime target for cybercriminals for the simple reason, they hold a huge amount of data.
What we know is that an intrusion of a third-party organisation exposed employee data dating back to 2017. This shows even large organisations that believe they have the most robust security posture, are still at risk if businesses in their supply chain are a weak link. The lesson companies can immediately take away is that no company is safe from cyber criminals. Organisations need security measures that go above and beyond antivirus software alone, with mitigating cybersecurity infrastructure that addresses vulnerabilities created by human error. A solution with a “zero-trust” framework where all requests are thoroughly scrutinized to ensure no threats can bypass and touch the precious data is needed. As an example, incredible advancements in technology mean it’s now possible to have AI-infused SSDs embedded into devices to protect against every type of attack, from ransomware and malware all the way to physical security so data is always safe.
Interestingly, the Australian government proposed amendments to Australia’s Ransomware Action Plan earlier this year which would mean hackers could face up to 25 years in jail for deliberately targeting critical infrastructure assets. The plan sets out the government’s immediate strategic approach to tackle the threat posed by ransomware and builds on the country’s overarching cyber security architecture. Although a positive step in the fight against cybercriminals, it’s clear that this deterrent must also be reinforced with more robust and holistic cybersecurity defences across organisations.
This latest breach at Telstra is a stark reminder that just managing your own security posture isn’t good enough. Far too often companies are focused on their own internal security efforts, all while forgetting the third party providers that potentially have access to their environments or their data. The end result is what we see at Telstra, the unauthorized access to data. Companies need to wake up to the very real threat of third party tools and partners and demand better security and attestation of their security measures as part of the onboarding of any new third party provider.