A recent poll of 700 C-level, CISO’s and office workers in the U.S. and U.K. found that 54% of the office workers said that if a business experienced a recent cyber breach, it would influence their decision to work there, with just one third saying it would not affect that decision.

In the study, prepared for security provider Encore, researchers also found that while most C-level executives (57%) knew they had been breached in the last 12 months, just 39% of the office workers believed their company had been breached in the same period. This lack of transparency could impact attrition rates, if secrecy is the norm and the breach were revealed.

Using the iceberg analogy, the report breaks down the cost of cybersecurity into four categories: