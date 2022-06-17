Dangerous Microsoft Office 365 Functionality That Can Store Ransom Files On SharePoint And OneDrive

Proofpoint has discovered a potentially dangerous piece of functionality in Office 365 or Microsoft 365 that allows ransomware to encrypt files stored on SharePoint and OneDrive in a way that makes them unrecoverable without dedicated backups or a decryption key from the attacker. The research focused on two of the most popular enterprise cloud apps – SharePoint Online and OneDrive within the Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites and shows that ransomware actors can now target organizations’ data in the cloud and launch attacks on cloud infrastructure. More information: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/blog/cloud-security/proofpoint-discovers-potentially-dangerous-microsoft-office-365-functionality