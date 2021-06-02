DOJ Charges Woman With Political Candidate Phishing Attacks

The DOJ U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston is charging a Rhode Island woman with sending phishing emails to candidates for political office and others. Defendant Diane Lebeau is said to have sent phishing emails to approximately 22 members of the campaign staff of a candidate for political office, posing as either the campaign’s managers or one of the campaign’s co-chairs to harvest their credentials. She also phished candidates spouses and colleagues with emails from Microsoft’s “Security Team” asking for credentials.

Experts Comments