TeaBot Android Bank Trojan Steals EU User Credentials

Cleafy researchers disclosed a new Android trojan TeaBot, that allows “live streaming of the device screen (on demand) and also interacts with it via Accessibility Services”. The malware, first seen in attacks against Italian banks, is now hitting banks in Belgium & the Netherlands. TeaBot uses overlay attacks, interception of SMS messages, keylogging, and other exploits to steal victim’s credentials and SMS messages for enabling fraud scenarios against a predefined list of banks (more than 60 targeted banks were extracted).

Experts Comments