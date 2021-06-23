Expert Commentary – EU to Launch Rapid Response Cybersecurity Team

With the breaking news which found that the European Union wants to launch a new cyber unit to respond to cyberattacks, according to a draft of the plan seen by POLITICO. The European Commission will present its plan on Wednesday to set up what it calls the “Joint Cyber Unit,” which would allow national capitals hit by cyberattacks to ask for help from other countries and the EU, including through rapid response teams that can swoop in and fight off hackers in real-time, according to the draft.

