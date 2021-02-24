Expert Commentary On 30,000 Macs Infected With New Silver Sparrow Malware

Security researchers have spotted a new malware operation named Silver Sparrow targeting MAC devices and it is believed to have infected 30,000 systems. The malware was discovered by security researchers from Red Canary and analyzed together with researchers from Malwarebytes and VMWare Carbon Black. “According to data provided by Malwarebytes, Silver Sparrow had infected 29,139 macOS endpoints across 153 countries as of February 17, including high volumes of detection in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, and Germany,” Red Canary’s Tony Lambert wrote in a report published last week.

