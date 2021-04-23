Expert Comments

Expert Commentary: Prometei Botnet Exploits Exchange Server Bugs to Grow

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Security researchers have discovered that a persistent cryptocurrency mining botnet is exploiting still-unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers to grow globally.  Dubbed “Prometei,” the botnet was first reported on in July 2020 and is thought to have been around since 2016, according to Cybereason Nocturnus. However, the research team found a new development in that the threat actors behind it have been exploiting Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities CVE-2021-27065 and CVE-2021-26858 to penetrate victim networks, steal credentials and install malware. These bugs are part of the four zero-days patched by Microsoft back in March after being exploited by Chinese APT group Hafnium.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Martin Jartelius
April 23, 2021
CSO
Outpost24

The vulnerabilities are well understood, highly exploited and have gained high attention from both hacker and security communities.

The vulnerabilities are well understood, highly exploited and have gained high attention from both hacker and security communities. The one interesting thing here would be if the team behind Prometei are developing new exploit capabilities for distribution, or if they have turned to the market of buying this capability from others. But for anyone in IT, if you have not already updated your exchange servers, by now it is time to assume they have been breached, and take action based on that

.....Read More

The vulnerabilities are well understood, highly exploited and have gained high attention from both hacker and security communities. The one interesting thing here would be if the team behind Prometei are developing new exploit capabilities for distribution, or if they have turned to the market of buying this capability from others. But for anyone in IT, if you have not already updated your exchange servers, by now it is time to assume they have been breached, and take action based on that rather than just patching.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Bugs Opened John Deere Tractor Owners Up To Doxing

FIDO Alliance IoT Onboarding – Industry Onboarding

A Large Majority of IT Pros are Concerned with Teleworking...

CISA Identifies SUPERNOVA Malware During Incident Response – Experts Insight

Security Researchers Find That Nearly Half Of All Malware Hidden...

Comment: Mozilla Firefox Flaw Allowed Spoofing of HTTPS Browser Padlock,...

CISA: US Govt Agencies, CI Orgs. Hit Via Pulse Secure...

Security Expert Reaction On Bank Of England Considering Digital Money...

Apple Attacked By REvil Ransomware – Response

Eversource Energy Data Breach Comment