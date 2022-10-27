Expert Commentary: See Tickets Data Breach

It has been reported that global ticketing giant See Tickets has begun notifying customers of a significant breach of their personal and financial information, which lasted for over two-and-a-half years. The company, owned by French media firm Vivendi, revealed the news in breach notification letters published by various US states. An official statement from either business has so far not been forthcoming.

