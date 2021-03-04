Expert Insight On Ryuk’s Revenge: Infamous Ransomware Is Back And Stronger Than Ever

The chief technology officer provides an insight on new version of Ryuk ransomware after Agence Nationale de la Sécurité des Systèmes d’Information (ANSSI) warned that a variant of Ryuk with dangerous new capabilities has been spotted in the wild. The ANSSI wrote:

“First observed in August 2018, the Ryuk ransomware has since been used in Big Game Hunting operations. It is characterized by the use of different infection chains and the extreme speed of the Bazar-Ryuk chain, as well as the absence of a dedicated leak site. A Ryuk variant with worm-like capabilities, allowing it to spread automatically over the local network, was recently discovered during incident response.”



Experts Comments