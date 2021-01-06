Expert Comments

Expert On US intel Agencies Blame Russia For Massive SolarWinds Hack

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

A group of U.S. intelligence agencies on Tuesday formally accused Russia of being linked to the recently discovered hack of IT group SolarWinds that compromised much of the federal government. The FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) attributed the effort to Russia. The group had set up a cyber unified coordination group in December after the compromise of SolarWinds was revealed. “This work indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks,” the agencies said in a joint statement around their investigation into the cyber incident. 

More information: https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/532756-us-intel-agencies-blame-russia-for-massive-solarwinds-hack

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Rosa Smothers
January 06, 2021
SVP of Cyber Operations
KnowBe4

‘SolarWinds moved much of its engineering to satellite offices in the Czech Republic, Poland and Belarus.

As was recently reported in the NYT, ‘SolarWinds moved much of its engineering to satellite offices in the Czech Republic, Poland and Belarus, where engineers had broad access to the Orion network management software that Russia’s agents compromised.’ As a former CIA officer who was intrinsically involved in HUMINT-enabled cyber operations, there’s a tremendous window of opportunity -- we call it ‘spot, assess, and recruit’ -- in areas where there is amplified geopolitical tension.

.....Read More

As was recently reported in the NYT, ‘SolarWinds moved much of its engineering to satellite offices in the Czech Republic, Poland and Belarus, where engineers had broad access to the Orion network management software that Russia’s agents compromised.’ As a former CIA officer who was intrinsically involved in HUMINT-enabled cyber operations, there’s a tremendous window of opportunity -- we call it ‘spot, assess, and recruit’ -- in areas where there is amplified geopolitical tension. For instance, Belarus is currently struggling against overt Russian influence.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Reacted On Hackney Council Leaked Documents

Security Experts Insight On Nissan Source Code Leaked

Hackers Actively Exploiting Leading VPN

Comment: Babuk Ransomware Operation – Ransomware Is The New Cybersecurity...

Cybersecurity Expert Reacted On Banking Trade Body Calls For Increased...

Zero Trust Against Nation-State Attacks: Expert Explains What It Is...

CISA Cites Likely Russian Solar Winds Involvement – Expert Perspective

Expert Advise On Expiring Android Versions Leave Individuals Open To...

Ticketmaster Admits To Hacking Rival Company

Experts Reacted On Payment Processor Juspay Leaks 100 Mil+ Cardholders’...