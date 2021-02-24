Expert Comments

Expert Reaction On Google’s Password Checkup Feature Expanding For Android Users

Android users can now take advantage of the Password Checkup feature that Google first introduced in its Chrome web browser in late 2019, the OS maker recently announced. On Android, the Password Checkup feature is now part of the “Autofill with Google” mechanism, which the OS uses to select text from a cache and fill in forms. The Password Checkup feature takes passwords stored in the Android OS password manager and checks them against a database containing billions of records from public data breaches and see if the password has been previously leaked online. If it has, a warning is shown to the user.

Jake Moore
February 24, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

Password checking tools are an essential part of account security.

Password checking tools are an essential part of account security, and now they are becoming increasingly simple to integrate. With how easy it is to reuse passwords, people often forget which accounts these duplicate passwords have been used in. As more and more databases are breached, it becomes simpler for cybercriminals to scoop up these credentials and attempt ‘password stuffing’ on multiple websites. Usernames, passwords, and other highly sensitive information makes its way onto the dark web and is traded in underground marketplaces quickly. Therefore, it’s often a race against time to get those passwords changed. This password checkup tool is crucial in its simplicity, and when integrated with a password manager that offers a password generator tool, users will get even better protection.

