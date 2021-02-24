Expert Reaction On Google’s Password Checkup Feature Expanding For Android Users

Android users can now take advantage of the Password Checkup feature that Google first introduced in its Chrome web browser in late 2019, the OS maker recently announced. On Android, the Password Checkup feature is now part of the “Autofill with Google” mechanism, which the OS uses to select text from a cache and fill in forms. The Password Checkup feature takes passwords stored in the Android OS password manager and checks them against a database containing billions of records from public data breaches and see if the password has been previously leaked online. If it has, a warning is shown to the user.

