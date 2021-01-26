Expert Reaction On Research That 250% Jump In Phishing Sites

Coming off of gaming’s biggest year to date, cybercriminals have taken notice of the industry’s great success and are increasingly targeting gamers looking to make money by compromising user accounts and launching attacks.

More users means more opportunities to steal information – and timely new data from Webroot’s Threat Research team uncovered a 250% jump in Steam mentions on phishing sites between November and December 2020. Furthermore, impacted by another wave of COVID lockdowns and holiday gift-giving, Steam-related phishing attacks are only increasing, with a nearly 400% jump in phishing sites mentioning Steam in January 2021, when compared to November 2020.

