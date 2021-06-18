Expert Comments

Experts Insight On Carnival Cruises Recent Data Breach

Carnival Cruises have disclosed a data breach after attackers gained access to customers’ personal information.

Erich Kron
June 18, 2021
Security Awareness Advocate
KnowBe4

Organizations that wish to avoid the same issues as Carnival would be wise to invest in high-quality email filtering and an employee training program.

Just as cruisers are starting to book trips after a long shutdown due to COVID-19, Carnival is facing yet another cybersecurity issue. The type of data and the sheer volume of it being collected by Carnival can be very valuable to attackers, so it is no big surprise they have been a target. Most large cruises, by their very nature, tend to visit ports in foreign countries, so they must collect sensitive information to be used for customs preparation and other purposes related to the travel.

Paul Bischoff
June 18, 2021
Privacy Advocate
Comparitech

At this point, I would be extremely hesitant to trust the company with my personal information.

This is Carnival's third major cybersecurity incident in 12 months. At this point, I would be extremely hesitant to trust the company with my personal information. As these attacks become a pattern instead of isolated incidents, I have to wonder whether Carnival is really prioritizing cybersecurity or if it's just an afterthought. 

 

Carnival's stock price hasn't significantly suffered from any of its three recent data incidents. If shareholders continue to profit from the status quo, it's

Martin Jartelius
June 18, 2021
CSO
Outpost24

It is great that the company noticed the incident and could reach out to their affected customers and staff.

It is great that the company noticed the incident and could reach out to their affected customers and staff. It is of course more concerning that email has been used as a means of storing and processing those rather sensitive sets of data, we are years past GDPR and other privacy legislations, and email may be the form of communication chosen by customers to submit their personal data, but it is essential that this data should not be retained in those systems in unstructured manners for

Alexa Slinger
June 18, 2021
Identity Management Expert
OneLogin

With security as central component of the business and using data-centric approach, organization’s can protect their business against costly breaches.

The travel industry, already hit hard by the pandemic, are now reopening to an expanding and evolving cyber threat landscape. This is the second cyberattack in the last year on Carnival Corporation and unsurprising as the tourism industry’s vulnerabilities continue to be exploited. The travel industry tends to rely on third-party vendors, such as booking portals and online platforms, making them an easy target for hackers seeking sensitive data. This breach serves as a reminder that all

Jack Chapman
June 18, 2021
VP of Threat Intelligence
Egress

I would urge any Carnival Cruises customers who have been affected by this breach to be wary of any unexpected communications they might now receive.

It’s concerning to see that Carnival Cruises has suffered another data breach, following two ransomware attacks last year. Email remains the most common entry point for attackers, underlining the need for organisations to put in place the right technology to defend their employees from the targeted phishing attacks that are the most convincing and do the most damage.

The hackers were able to access a significant amount of personal data about Carnival’s customers, including names, addresses

