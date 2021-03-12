F5 Urges Customers To Patch Critical Big-IP Pre-auth RCE Bug

F5 Networks, a leading provider of enterprise networking gear, has announced four critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities affecting most BIG-IP and BIG-IQ software versions.

F5 BIG-IP software and hardware customers include governments, Fortune 500 firms, banks, internet service providers, and consumer brands (including Microsoft, Oracle, and Facebook), with the company claiming that “48 of the Fortune 50 rely on F5.”

F5 Networks has now pushed out patches to tackle these four critical vulnerabilities and is urging its customers to patch as soon as possible.

