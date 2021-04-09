Expert Comments

Facebook Ran Ads For Malware-ridden ‘Clubhouse for PC’

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

As reported by TechCrunch, cybercriminals have taken out a number of Facebook ads masquerading as a Clubhouse app for PC users in order to target unsuspecting victims with malware.

TechCrunch was alerted Wednesday to Facebook ads tied to several Facebook pages impersonating Clubhouse, the drop-in audio chat app only available on iPhones. Clicking on the ad would open a fake Clubhouse website, including a mocked-up screenshot of what the non-existent PC app looks like, with a download link to the malicious app.

When opened, the malicious app tries to communicate with a command and control server to obtain instructions on what to do next. One sandbox analysis of the malware showed the malicious app tried to infect the isolated machine with ransomware.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jake Moore
April 09, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

Advertised sites may appear genuine on first glance.

Fake adverts can appear on social media from time to time and can slip through the net with ease, so it is vital that users are aware of the risks with all adverts on the internet. Although social networks will take down any fake adverts once reported, the user must also err on the side of caution when clicking on any advert and further research is always advised before clicking further into downloading anything. Advertised sites may appear genuine on first glance but could incur dangerous

.....Read More

Fake adverts can appear on social media from time to time and can slip through the net with ease, so it is vital that users are aware of the risks with all adverts on the internet. Although social networks will take down any fake adverts once reported, the user must also err on the side of caution when clicking on any advert and further research is always advised before clicking further into downloading anything. Advertised sites may appear genuine on first glance but could incur dangerous repercussions if followed through and installed without due diligence.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Fake Netflix App Allows Hackers to Hijack WhatsApp

Hackers Pretend To Be Your Friend In The Latest WhatsApp...

Millions Of Brits Still Using Pet’s Names As Passwords Despite...

Advertised Sites May Appear Genuine On First Glance

Linkedin Data Of 500 Million Users Being Sold Online

Experts Comments On Identity Management Day – Tuesday 13th April

Experts Perspectives On Verizon Mobile Sec Index: WFH The New...

What The Govt Is Missing From Its Recent Cybersecurity Improvement...

Experts Insight On CISA Advisory Regarding Attackers Targeting SAP

Expert Commentary On CISA Warns Of APTs Exploiting Fortinet Vulnerabilities