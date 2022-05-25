GDPR Anniversary, Expert Insight On What Lead To GDPR Fines

Please see comment by Industry leaders on the anniversary of GDPR. The comment focuses on how poor identity access management can lead to GDPR fines, and why organizations need to invest in Identity Data Fabrics.
Experts Comments
GDPR set the standard for privacy, but this concept is relatively incomplete as it’s deeply intertwined and reliant on strong, resilient cyber security practices to keep data secure and well, private.
However, you can’t have privacy without security, and you can’t have strong security when passwords and traditional MFA are involved.
Although the GDPR does not say anything specific about passwords, you are required to process personal data securely by means of appropriate technical and
A fundamental failing of common security tropes is that you can make passwords safe, and the longer and more complex they are the better. WRONG. To better protect privacy, governments must ensure businesses eliminate passwords.
Up there with the security failings of passwords is also the ease with which attackers can now bypass traditional MFA using off-the-shelf phishing and Man in the Middle exploits. Legacy MFA is redundant and will continue to prove unreliable. Legislation should be continually updated, and outdated password and MFA practices should be addressed. Government bodies must ensure that businesses are using phishing resistant, passwordless MFA to protect sensitive and critical data.
Since its introduction four years ago, GDPR has been perceived as the catalyst behind some of the most profound changes to global data protection laws. In a nutshell, GDPR is designed to hold organisations accountable for the information they store, process and share and anything that aims to create positive strides when it comes to data protection is a step in the right direction. However, one of the challenges of GDPR, is that it can often be seen as complex, confusing and challenging to.....Read More
As we mark the 4th anniversary of GDPR, it’s clear that many organisations are still doing the bare minimum when it comes to achieving compliance – and exposing themselves and their customers to threats both internally and externally. Going the extra mile and implementing further protection for individuals – such as holistic identity and access management (CIAM) – and placing privacy and security at the front of mind, will be a key differentiator for businesses operating in a competitive market.
When we look at the big picture, the GDPR really has become a vital component of global privacy law. It set the standards for others to follow, and it brought data privacy and data management into focus for everyone from citizens to enterprises and government institutions. Over the last four years, we shouldn’t underestimate the impact that GDPR has had on highlighting the reasons that companies should take data related issues more seriously, and not put them on the backburner.
However, as data
.....Read More"The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has certainly demonstrated its worth over the past four years, affording citizens more control over their data and forcing businesses to analyse their security posture and make changes where necessary. The ICO has shown its teeth, handing out a whopping total of € 1,635,173,146 in fines to date and it's clear they are following through on their promises in that respect. But, this also demonstrates the
"The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has certainly demonstrated its worth over the past four years, affording citizens more control over their data and forcing businesses to analyse their security posture and make changes where necessary. The ICO has shown its teeth, handing out a whopping total of € 1,635,173,146 in fines to date and it's clear they are following through on their promises in that respect. But, this also demonstrates the real-world consequences for poor data protection practices and shows there is work still to be done.In fact, a recent survey carried out by Apricorn found that over 40% of respondents had notified the ICO of a breach/potential breach since GDPR came into effect or were aware that they had been reported by someone else. With the number of breaches showing no sign of receding, businesses must take action. Many are still mired in confusion and the regulation can be hugely overwhelming.Organisations need to be mindful that GDPR is an ongoing process and not just a tick box exercise. The most common ways to maintain compliance are to continue to enforce and update all policies and invest in employee awareness on a regular basis. Additionally, encryption is a key component within the compliance "kit", helping to lessen the probability of a breach and mitigate any financial penalties and obligations that would apply in the unfortunate event of a breach."
As we approach the fourth anniversary of EU GDPR, it is a time to reflect on how this privacy law has changed the cyber landscape over the last several years. Since its introduction, GDPR has continually forced organisations to better evaluate how they store and collect user data while simultaneously requiring organizations to implement stronger security controls to protect and secure any data they do collect from potential exploits. While the GDPR law has without doubt given citizens more.....Read More
As we mark the fourth anniversary of the GDPR, organisations are facing a more knowledgeable, confident, and powerful world community demanding greater transparency in terms of how their personal data is used and expecting organisations to be held accountable for their behaviour. Last year, not only did we see a significant increase in the number of GDPR fines, but we witnessed the biggest one to date with many of these fines focused on punishing organisations that seem to present ambiguity or.....Read More
Over £961 million worth of GDPR fines were issued between January 2021 and January 2022 – a sevenfold increase on the previous year. If there is anything to take from this GDPR anniversary, it’s that organisations need to get their house in order straight away – as I expect another significant rise in fines over the course of this year.
A cause of this will be the wholesale changes that were made to IT infrastructure overnight to keep businesses running during the pandemic, the negative impacts
The recent proposed reforms to the UK’s data protection legislation in the Queen’s speech represent a desire to break away from some of the more rigid obligations of the EU’s GDPR. But businesses need to ensure they maintain the means to comply with international laws, while benefiting from the ‘Brexit dividend’ the new UK reforms promise.
One way to successfully achieve this will be to have airtight data segmentation policies that enable them to compliantly manage data from divergent markets
Due to the rise in digital transformation efforts, we are seeing an explosion in the number of digital identities that each business stores. As a result, controlling and managing identity data has become that little bit harder. Unfortunately, when organisations struggle to manage their identity data, they could potentially break GDPR rules.
Organisations have been scattering their identity data across multiple sources which all use different protocols or are stored in cloud repositories which
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
It may have been four years since GDPR was introduced, but compliance is a process that must be adapted continuously......Read More
To keep on top of this, companies must try to understand the regulatory requirements as much as possible and keep track of how it affects their own industry. Businesses should then conduct assessments to identify their own privacy risks, prioritise them and create an action plan to mitigate the most important risks. It’s also important for companies to review the security
To ensure sustainable compliance, companies should also streamline and automate compliance processes and policies as much as possible. Technology like identity security can achieve this by regulating user access and keeping track of who is using various apps and data, and when. Doing this can save costs as well as valuable staff time, while reducing the risk of devastating data breaches due to manual errors.
