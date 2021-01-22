How Much Are You Worth On The Dark Web? (Credit Card, PayPal, SSN)

Expert Comments

Comparitech researchers have analyzed the prices of stolen credit cards, hacked PayPal accounts, and private Social Security numbers on more than 40 different dark web marketplaces, looking at prices based on account balance, credit limit, country, and what information is included with a given listing.

Niamh Muldoon
January 22, 2021
Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA
OneLogin

Now individuals need to stay conscious and aware, choosing to only use service providers who protect their finances and identity.

I believe the introduction of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) as part of the EU revised Payments Services Directive (PSD2), will reduce the risk of credit cards being stolen in the future. With Strong Customer Authentication, the financial and banking industry have enabled individuals to make informed risk-based decisions. Now individuals need to stay conscious and aware, choosing to only use service providers who protect their finances and identity with strong authentication, or

I believe the introduction of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) as part of the EU revised Payments Services Directive (PSD2), will reduce the risk of credit cards being stolen in the future. With Strong Customer Authentication, the financial and banking industry have enabled individuals to make informed risk-based decisions. Now individuals need to stay conscious and aware, choosing to only use service providers who protect their finances and identity with strong authentication, or multi-factor authentication. 


This regulation came into effect on the 31st of December 2020 for EU and EAA regions. As a result, we are seeing an increase in demand for identity and access management expertise to support businesses in meeting these requirements as well as balancing cost, compliance, and risk

