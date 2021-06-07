Expert Comments

Leaked Spreadsheet Exposes Details Of UK Special Forces Soldiers

BACKGROUND:

A leaked spreadsheet circulating around WhatsApp has exposed the personal details of more than one thousand UK Special Forces soldiers, which are meant to remain secret.

The Register, which has seen the leaked spreadsheet, says it contains details of 1,182 British soldiers who were recently promoted from corporal to sergeant. Some included soldiers posted in sensitive units, such as the Special Reconnaissance Regiment, Special Boat Service and Special Air Service.

Tim Sadler
June 07, 2021
CEO
Tessian

Security awareness training plays an extremely important role in improving people's security behaviours, and reminding them about safe

Once again, employees accidentally leaking crucial documents has resulted in a major security incident for the Ministry of Defence. Many organisations think about protecting their networks and devices, but don’t always consider how best to protect sensitive data from people's mistakes. That's why, today, the majority of data breaches are due to human error.

 

Security awareness training plays an extremely important role in improving people's security behaviours, and reminding them about safe data practice. However, it needs to delivered more frequently than just a compulsory, one-off session, and it needs context, for the information to stick. With people being in control of more data than ever before, companies must ensure their security strategies have people at the heart, investing time and resources into helping employees think twice before making a mistake that turns into a breach.

