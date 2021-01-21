Major Security Flaws Found In Signal And other Video Chat Apps

As reported by TechRadar, vulnerabilities found in Signal, Google Duo, Facebook Messenger, and other messaging apps allowed attackers to listen in on users without their permission, security experts have warned.

“On January 29, 2019, a serious vulnerability was discovered in Group FaceTime which allowed an attacker to call a target and force the call to connect without user interaction from the target, allowing the attacker to listen to the target’s surroundings without their knowledge or consent,” Natalie Silvanovich, a security engineer at Google’s Project Zero, wrote.

Following the discovery of the FaceTime vulnerability, Project Zero found similar flaws affecting Signal, Google Duo, Facebook Messenger, JioChat, and Mocha. No issues were found in the Telegram or Viber apps after they were also investigated. The security flaws, which required little technical skill to exploit, have all since been patched.