Expert Comments

Memphis-based First Horizon Bank Discloses Data Breach, Customers Lose Close to $1 Million

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

BACKGROUND:

First Horizon Bank in Memphis, Tenn., has disclosed that a number of online customer bank accounts were targeted by a data security breach.  The $87.5 billion-asset company said that an unauthorized party obtained login credentials from an unknown source and exploited a vulnerability in third-party security software to gain access to less than 200 accounts, obtaining “less than $1 million” from some of the accounts.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Timothy Chiu
April 29, 2021
Vice President of Marketing
K2 Cyber Security

Training users on security, such as recognizing phishing and fake websites are a start, but not enough.
The recent First Horizon data breach is a good reminder that cyber attacks are getting more sophisticated and often target more than one vulnerability combined to pull off the breach. 
 
In this case, using both stolen credentials and a vulnerability together points to the need for multiple levels of security in any organization.  Training users on security, such as recognizing phishing and fake websites are a start, but not enough.  
 
Organizations also need network, system, and application
.....Read More
The recent First Horizon data breach is a good reminder that cyber attacks are getting more sophisticated and often target more than one vulnerability combined to pull off the breach. 
 
In this case, using both stolen credentials and a vulnerability together points to the need for multiple levels of security in any organization.  Training users on security, such as recognizing phishing and fake websites are a start, but not enough.  
 
Organizations also need network, system, and application security to protect their assets.  Application security adds the final layer, protecting applications that may have unknown or unpatched vulnerabilities. In support of the importance of adding application security, the new NIST Security and Privacy Framework now include IAST and RASP technology; these tools improve application security during development and in production.
  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Threat Intelligence Expert On ASDA and Morrisons New Phishing Scam

77% of Q1 Ransomware Attacks Threaten Exfiltration – Experts Reaction

16 Percent of Mobile Devices are Infected with Malware in...

Experts Insight On Merseyrail Targeted with Lockbit Ransomware

Security Expert Re: New Vulnerability Found in Linux Kernel

Users Flocking To Telegram May Face Toxic Trojan

Experts Advise on World Password Day

Experts Reaction On Passwordstate Breached

Emotet Takedown And Its Implications

Apple’s AirDrop Leaks Users’ PII, And There’s Not Much They...