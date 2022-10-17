Mormon Church Hit By Cyberattack, Personal Data Exposed

It has been reported that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that unauthorised activity was detected on its computer systems that impacted the personal data of church members and employees, among others. The church stated it has been investigating the activity with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to better understand the origin and scope of the incident.

Law enforcement authorities said they do not believe the information will be used to harm individuals, according to the church. The impacted data did not include donation history or any banking information from donors. Information that may have breached included the full names of the church members and their basic contact information, email addresses, birthdates, mailing addresses, phone numbers and membership records.