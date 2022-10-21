Most People Still Reuse Their Passwords Despite Years Of Hacking

According to Tech Radar, over 60% stated that they reuse passwords across multiple accounts. Most did so because they couldn’t be bothered to remember multiple ones (40%), and others didn’t feel as if they were in danger of being hacked (27%). Only 33% said that they didn’t reuse passwords. Despite the ease of using password generators in today’s online world, a staggering 65% still opted to create their own. Perhaps they are not aware of them, or don’t trust them; or maybe they are worried that if they can’t access their saved passwords, then they would be locked out of their accounts, since they are too complex to memorize.