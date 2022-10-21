Most People Still Reuse Their Passwords Despite Years Of Hacking

According to Tech Radar, over 60% stated that they reuse passwords across multiple accounts. Most did so because they couldn’t be bothered to remember multiple ones (40%), and others didn’t feel as if they were in danger of being hacked (27%). Only 33% said that they didn’t reuse passwords. Despite the ease of using password generators in today’s online world, a staggering 65% still opted to create their own. Perhaps they are not aware of them, or don’t trust them; or maybe they are worried that if they can’t access their saved passwords, then they would be locked out of their accounts, since they are too complex to memorize.
With most people having hundreds of accounts to remember their credentials for, people can be forgiven for falling into the trap of using one or two memorable passwords that often mean something to them. The problem is, those passwords, which many have been used before and for many years, are now not strong enough to withstand the basic cyberattacks. Hackers have simple tools at their disposal to target anyone and so people need to make it more difficult for them to gain entry into these accounts. Password managers are often feared but they are in fact the most robust and secure way of storing passwords due to their in built security plus it takes away the headache of having to remember long unique passwords. Doubling up with two factor authentication on every account also keeps hackers at bay. Not only does it increase security but once set up it is extremely simple for the account owner to use.