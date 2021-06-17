Most Ransomware Pay-Outs are Followed by Repeat Attacks

80% of organisations that paid ransom demands experienced a second attack, and 46% of these believed they were targeted by the same hackers, according to new research from Censuswide. Amongst those that paid to regain access to their systems, 46% also said at least some of their data was corrupted, revealed the Cybereason survey. The study polled 1,263 security professionals in seven markets worldwide, including 100 in Singapore, as well as respondents in Germany, France, the US, and UK. Globally, 51% retrieved their encrypted systems without any data loss, while 3% said they did not regain access to any encrypted data. The report revealed that one particular organisation reportedly paid up a ransomware amount in the millions of dollars, only to be targeted for a second attack by the same attackers within a fortnight.

Experts Comments