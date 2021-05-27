Expert Comments

OnlyFans Fails to Prevent Children from Selling Explicit Videos

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

British subscription site OnlyFans is failing to prevent underage users from selling and appearing in explicit videos, a BBC investigation has found. The platform has more than a million “creators” who share video clips, photos, and messages directly with subscribers for a monthly fee. In return for hosting the material, OnlyFans takes a 20% share of all payments. 

Jake Moore
May 27, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

It is a good idea to check to see what apps are installed on children’s devices and for what purpose.

When it comes to developing age verification policies, app creators need to start thinking like a child, who will look to circumnavigate any barriers in place if they want access to a platform. Taking on the mindset of someone trying to break the rules is often the best way to assess such obstacles: when tested, they might in fact fall over easily. 

 

OnlyFans does require methods of age verification, but a determined user will try any technique in order to gain access. Simply using an ID that could be stolen or borrowed should not be enough, as it can clearly be exploited easily. Automated age verification techniques using AI are slowly being introduced to various platforms, which can offer further checks, but it is also advised for parents to know what apps are installed on their children’s phones. Without looking at the messages, photos, or other personal data – which can break down trust – it is a good idea to check to see what apps are installed on children’s devices and for what purpose.

