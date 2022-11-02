OpenSSL Recent Vulnerability, What Experts Say?

After warnings were issued, a critical vulnerability discovered in current versions of OpenSSL affecting almost every organisation, will have a patch released today – so patch as soon its available experts say!

If you are unaware, OpenSSL is a widely used software library by companies to enable secure network connections and is available for Linux, Windows, macOS, and BSD systems. OpenSSL lets users perform various SSL-related tasks, including Certificate Signing Request (CSR) and private keys generation, and SSL certificate installation. 

The Open SSL Project defines a critical vulnerability as affecting:

‘common configurations and which are also likely to be exploitable. Examples include significant disclosure of the contents of server memory (potentially revealing user details), vulnerabilities which can be easily exploited remotely to compromise server private keys or where remote code execution is considered likely in common situations’

Remember, if you’re using HTTPS, chances are you’re using OpenSSL and need to patch this vulnerability.

Martin Jartelius
Martin Jartelius , CSO
InfoSec Expert
November 2, 2022 1:00 pm
  • Inform your internal team and developers about the vulnerability announcement and forth-coming security release on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Making sure they are aware of the issue and get ready to patch
  • Assess your web applications and infrastructure to determine if you’re OpenSSL 3.0 or above are embedded anywhere
  • Prepare to update any vulnerable OpenSSL components as soon as the release comes out, prioritising internet facing and business critical assets with sensitive data
Kevin Bocek
Kevin Bocek , VP Security Strategy & Threat Intelligence
InfoSec Expert
November 2, 2022 12:47 pm

Patching this new OpenSSL vulnerability is just the start, as it demonstrates how machine identities can be broken, allowing threat actors to masquerade as trusted services. Whether we’re running in the cloud in Azure, using Kubernetes in Amazon AWS, or using Apache in your datacenter, the entire digital business requires safe authentication of machine identities. The vulnerabilities in OpenSSL show the impact of poor machine identity management – specifically authenticating machine identities – opening the door to attackers. 

The current lack of visibility of complex cloud environments leaves businesses dangerously open to attack. Cloud is an untapped war front for threat actors, and I suspect we’ll see a lot more attacks on cloud native environments over the next few months. There’s a knowledge gap on both the threat actor and security sides, so we’re yet to truly understand the security implications, the attacks we might face, and vulnerabilities we may uncover. As we develop a deeper understanding of these complex environments, we’ll see a lot more critical vulnerabilities and high-impact attacks unearthed.

Now that the seriousness of this vulnerability has been disclosed, it is likely that threat actors are already looking to take advantage of it. To protect themselves, organizations must prioritize patching, and fast. But as with Heartbleed, organizations also need to replace the machine identities impacted by OpenSSL’s vulnerability. We can’t be successful in digital business without the four tasks of machine identity management – authentication, authorization, lifecycle, and governance – work correctly. History has shown that the industry needs to be ready for these events, now and in the future.

