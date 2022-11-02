Royal Mail Data Breach

It has been reported that Royal Mail has experienced a data breach where customers have seen the information of other users.
A statement on Royal Mail’s Click and Drop status updates website said: “We have been made aware there was an issue affecting Click & Drop that meant some customers could see other customer’s orders.
This incident fortunately doesn’t look like it has been malicious, but it does highlight how a simple IT issue can have disastrous consequences.
Royal Mail will now have to report the issue to the ICO, and the company could face a significant financial penalty as a result of the glitch.
To avoid these issues in the future, organisations must constantly monitor their IT and ensure everything is configured properly.
Misconfigurations lead to data loss and data loss leads to financial loss. No mistakes in IT are consequence free.