Security Expert Re: Study Cites Biggest Security Threats To WordPress Sites

A new study by Wordfence showed that WordPress sites were most threatened in 2020 by pirated (aka nulled) themes and plugins, brute-force attacks against login forms and the use of exploit code that takes advantage of unpatched vulnerabilities.
