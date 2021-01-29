Expert Comments

Security Expert Re: Study Cites Biggest Security Threats To WordPress Sites

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

A new study by Wordfence showed that WordPress sites were most threatened in 2020 by pirated (aka nulled) themes and plugins, brute-force attacks against login forms and the use of exploit code that takes advantage of unpatched vulnerabilities.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments

No More Expert Comments .....

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

VIP Games Data Breach Exposes Millions Of Users’ Data

Emotet Takedown – What’s Next

It Is Wrong To Penalize Companies That Pay Ransoms –...

Expert Reaction On Apple iOS 14.4 Fixes Three Critical Security...

Experts Reaction On Hackers Can Access Your Phone Number From...

Expert Opinion On Fraud Epidemic In UK ‘Is Now National...

Experts On North Korea Hacking Campaign Response

Expert Commentary: Phishing Attack Impersonates UK NHS To Obtain Sensitive...

Experts Reaction On Palfinger Suffers Cyber Attack

Expert Reaction On Research That 250% Jump In Phishing Sites