Sequoia Capital Discloses Data Breach – Expert Insights

The VC firm Sequoia Capital disclosed an email data breach in a DOJ notice of breach sent to affected individuals. Excerpt:

“On or about January 20, 2021, we learned that an unauthorized third party had gained remote access to the business email mailbox of one Sequoia employee, with the apparent aim of conducting a wired version scam,” Sequoia Capital explained in a notice of data breach sent to affected individuals.” A Gurucul expert offers commentary.

