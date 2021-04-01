Expert Comments

The Australian Inter-parliamentary Alliance On China’s Website Suffers Cyber-attack

The Australian Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China’s website suffers cyber-attack, as reported in Australia:

“The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China’s website was down for about nine hours on Monday, UK time, after suffering a distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attack.

The attack on IPAC’s website, which is now back online, came around 24 hours after a separate cyberattack on Nine which took Sunday morning programs off-air and disrupted operations at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, which are published by Nine”.

Steve Moore
April 01, 2021
Chief Security Strategist
Exabeam

The ongoing cyberattacks in Australia continue to disrupt specific organisations, and a DDoS is no accident.

The ongoing cyberattacks in Australia continue to disrupt specific organisations, and a DDoS is no accident. This targeted denial of service will have been directed at them in order to interrupt communication but also to send a message which is often a trademark of a nation-state attack. Although a DDoS is difficult to mitigate against internally, potential victims must remain on high alert to follow up spear-phishing attacks which will no doubt be used as well.

