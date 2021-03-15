With the story last week about the recently disclosed Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities that have affected thousands of organisations, over the weekend, the White House has warned organisations have “hours, not days” to fix the vulnerabilities. Microsoft and security researchers warned that the vulnerabilities are being combined with ransomware and security experts have estimated that as many as 80,000 exchange servers around the globe remain unpatched and vulnerable to exploitation.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Understanding their attack surface should be a paramount concern for organisations in 2021. Open source tools like intrigue.io help
Understanding their attack surface should be a paramount concern for organisations in 2021. Open source tools like intrigue.io help with this and immensely. Once the attack surface is understood, organisations can work on minimising those as much as possible.
Organisations should also have an "emergency kill switch" well documented where they can pull a system quickly off the internet when they know mass exploitations against systems they have not been able to patch are happening.
Linkedin Message
@Jerry Gamblin, Director of Security Research, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Organisations should also have an \"emergency kill switch\"...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/what-experts-say-when-to-patch-microsoft-exchange-vulnerabilities
Facebook Message
@Jerry Gamblin, Director of Security Research, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Organisations should also have an \"emergency kill switch\"...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/what-experts-say-when-to-patch-microsoft-exchange-vulnerabilities