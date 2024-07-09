Nine IT Experts Weigh in On Managed File Transfer (MFT)

Managed File Transfer

In an era where everything IT-leaning is getting leaner, meaner, faster, and more secure, we need to make sure not to leave file transfers behind.

As the security and IT landscapes modernize, organizations are increasingly looking for a way to modernize one of the most foundational elements of business – file transfer – to accommodate rising business needs. Fortra’s recent eBook, “MFT’s Role in Business: IT Leaders Weigh in”, covers this perspective from the eyes of nine industry experts with firsthand experience of an MFT solution, namely Fortra’s GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer (MFT).

From solution architects to programmers, these IT and security professionals weigh in on what life was like before MFT, what a centralized, automated managed file transfer system brought to the table, and how it can impact organizations at a time when time and resources are tight – and compliance, speed, and security needs are higher than ever.

What is Managed File Transfer (MFT)?

MFT is a solution that allows for the secure exchange of electronic data (sensitive, compliance-protected, high-volume, and more) using secure file transfer protocols (SFTP, HTTPS, FTPS), automation, and centralization. MFT helps businesses:

Gain visibility over file movements throughout their infrastructure

Reliably exchange data with partners using secure file sharing and secure web transfers

Leverage industry-standard protocols like AS2, SFTP, FTPS, etc.

Check out this MFT explainer video for insights into:

Automation, traceability, and encryption

Multi-channel secure data exchange

Meeting key compliance requirements with MFT

Here’s a sneak peek at what the interviewed experts had to say about their experience using MFT.

MFT as Growth Enabler

“MFT solutions can easily accommodate handling of large data sizes, and increased demand of data shared across disparate organizations,” shares Paulina Sumska, Regional & Supplier Security Coordinator at Canon. As companies find themselves handling and producing ever more data – in an IDG survey, data professionals reported data volumes are growing by 63% per month. A Managed File Transfer solution ensures that all relevant data gets to the right places on time, securely, and in one piece. In other words, MFT doesn’t make size a barrier to you using, transferring, and sharing all data relevant to your business needs.

MFT: File transfer for the Modern Environment

“[MFT] takes Secure File Transfer (SFT) to a higher level,” notes Heath Kath, Lead Solutions Engineer at Fortra. “It is a centralized solution that allows organizations to… deploy on-premises, in the cloud, on an MFT as a Service (MFTaaS) hosted plan, or within hybrid environments.” Business happens everywhere in a modern enterprise; secure, compliant file transfers must, too. To keep pace with growing demands, siloed manual scripts need to be replaced with a centralized solution that transfers large batches of files from and to any environment, securely, and in real-time.

MFT Means Reliability and Cost Savings

“Reliability is a key advantage of MFT, ensuring that file transfers are completed successfully without interruptions or failures,” states Christian Toon, Head of Cyber Professional Services at Pinsent Masons. “This is particularly important when sharing large or sensitive files, as failed transfers can lead to costly delays, data loss, and potential compliance issues.” When transferring files, especially internationally, MFT provides a way for enterprises to get those files across the line reliably, securely, and every time. A strong MFT solution supports multiple secure file transfer protocols and guarantees delivery with auto-resume and connection retries.

MFT Ticks Compliance Boxes

Anthony Sanchez, Principal Evangelist at Fortra explains how, “[MFT] also reduces risk, as automation eliminates the possibility of human error, and… also track[s] file movements, which is a requirement of multiple compliance mandates.” Stepping outside of compliance boundaries can result from something as benign as a simple mistake such as sending sensitive information to the wrong party or failing to encrypt protected data. Unfortunately, this simple error could result in costly compliance consequences. With a reliable Managed File Transfer platform, organizations can prove compliance with a record of all previous file movements.

Optimize Potential with Managed File Transfer

Organizations don’t have to be at a certain maturity level to adopt MFT; MFT can positively impact organizations whether they are simply outgrowing manual processes or pushing towards a ‘productivity frontier.’ “Conceptually, the possibilities for MFT are vast, ranging from those who simply want to move away from the limitations and risks of home-grown, scripted file transfer operations to those who are much further along their maturity journey,” sums up Chris Payne, Director of Strategic Alliances & Technical at Pro2col.

