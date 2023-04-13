Superyacht-Maker Lürssen, Targeted By Ransomware Attacks

Over the Easter weekend, a well-known manufacturer of high-end yachts for the super-wealthy was the victim of a ransomware assault; however, it is unclear if private client data was taken. German Superyacht-Maker Lürssen, established in 1875, is thought to generate close to €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in annual sales and undoubtedly has an exclusive clientele, making it a prime target for cyber extortionists.

A spokesman reportedly said, “In conjunction with internal and external specialists, we quickly initiated all necessary preventive measures and alerted the competent authorities.” The company, which has its headquarters in Bremen, has built several of the largest superyachts in the world in addition to making seagoing warships for the German navy.

According to local accounts, the attack has effectively halted most of the company’s operations, with its Lürssen-Kröger shipyard in Schleswig-Holstein being one of the few remaining elements of the business. More DDoS, More Leaks: Where Ransomware is Heading in 2023 has additional information on ransomware.

The incident comes after other luxury brands like Ferrari, Moncler, and Zegna were the targets of similar extortion attempts. In the instance of Moncler, the hack exposed some consumer and employee data to the dark web.

Blackfog’s CEO and founder, Darren Williams, asserted that Lürssen’s attackers probably picked out the company as a potentially lucrative target. “Attackers do not discriminate,” he asserted, “except, maybe, when the cash sign is at play, with the link between ransomware and industries serving the ultra-wealthy becoming increasingly pervasive.”

“Even enterprises with some of the highest capital worldwide cannot claim immunity to cyber-attacks without the most up-to-date anti-data exfiltration measures in place and a reliable backup/incident response strategy ready for the darkest hour.”

Some data suggests ransomware criminals are increasing their extortion demands as fewer victims pay and more enterprises enhance their base protection.

Recommended Guidelines for Yacht Data Security

Your boat needs to be protected from hackers, which takes work and dedication. Staying on top of security developments is crucial since hackers are constantly searching for new methods to exploit systems.

Update your applications and operating system. Using this is the best approach to guard against hacking on your yacht. You can fix any vulnerabilities hackers may have found and used by updating your system.

Use a reliable security program. Today’s market is filled with excellent security suites. Strong passwords should be used. Installing one of these suites lets you relax, knowing that your yacht’s systems are fully protected from assault.

Password guessing or brute forcing is another way for hackers to access systems. Using strong passwords will make it much more difficult for hackers to access the systems on your yacht.

Inform yourself and your team about cybersecurity risks. The more you are aware of the risks associated with hacking, the better prepared you will be to defend your boat.

Make sure you and your team are informed about the most recent cybersecurity risks so you can be ready to defend against them.

Conclusion

The business has a contract to design and construct 12 offshore patrol vessels for Australia and build ships for the German Navy. Lürssen stated that it is working with internal and outside experts to manage the cyber crisis, according to several German media publications. The German police have opened a criminal inquiry, according to Buten un Binnen. In Germany, Lürssen operates five shipbuilding sites and employs up to 1,600 people.

Hackers are a new type of pirate that modern superyachts and their manufacturers must now contend with. Yachts are susceptible to cyberattacks because of the sophisticated technology included in them, such as navigation systems, electronic chart displays, and information systems. According to marine IT firm OceanWeb, crew members may be more vulnerable to phishing attacks and less likely to notice and disclose any security breaches if they lack knowledge or training.