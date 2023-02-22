Trellix Finds LockBit Ransomware Gang Most Apt To Leak Stolen Data

The cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today released The Threat Report: February 2023 from its Advanced Research Center, examining cybersecurity trends from the final quarter of 2022. Trellix combines telemetry collected from its extensive network of endpoint protection installs and its complete XDR product line with data gathered from open and closed source intelligence reports to deliver report insights.

“Q4 saw malicious actors push the limits of attack vectors,” said John Fokker, Head of Threat Intelligence, Trellix Advanced Research Center. “Grey zone conflict and hacktivism have both led to an increase in cyber as statecraft as well as a rise in activity on threat actor leak sites. As the economic climate changes, organisations need to make the most effective security out of scarce resources.”

The report includes evidence of malicious activity linked to ransomware and nation-state backed advanced persistent threat (APT) actors, and examines threats to email, the malicious use of legitimate security tools, and more. Key findings include: