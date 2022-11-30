Why Financial Services Must Overhaul Security To Defend Against ‘Spoofing’ Scams?



Following reports that banks may be leaving customers vulnerable to fraudulent spoofing attempts, I wanted to share commentary from Fabien Rech, SVP EMEA at Trellix, which demonstrates how financial services companies can defend against cyberattacks by bolstering their security. He discusses:

Why financial services are a prime target for spoofing :the data-rich sector is highly lucrative for fraudsters, meaning it is a top target for malicious emails and other cyberattacks

:the data-rich sector is highly lucrative for fraudsters, meaning it is a top target for malicious emails and other cyberattacks How the sector can mitigate against attacks by not only defending against fraudulent impersonations but taking broader steps to shore up their security measures

by not only defending against fraudulent impersonations but taking broader steps to shore up their security measures The importance of adapting to new threats through living security, as malicious actors look to evolve attack techniques to target this data-rich sector