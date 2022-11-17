Zendesk Vulnerability Could Have Given Hackers Access To Customer Data

Reports have suggested that the Zendesk vulnerability could have given hackers access to customer data. Full story: Zendesk Vulnerability Could Have Given Hackers Access to Customer Data | SecurityWeek.Com

Erfan Shadabi
Erfan Shadabi , Cybersecurity Expert
InfoSec Expert
November 17, 2022 2:25 pm

Situations like this one should make any conscientious enterprise stop, investigate, and determine whether its most sensitive data is really protected enough to prevent exposures like this. Vulnerabilities are always hiding somewhere in the software, just waiting to be discovered and exploited, so your defensive posture should focus on protecting the data itself. Data-centric security such as tokenization and format-preserving encryption can replace sensitive data elements with benign representational tokens, so even if perimeter breaches or vulnerabilities lead to the wrong people getting hands on your enterprise data, sensitive information still remains fully protected and cannot be leveraged for financial gain by threat actors.

