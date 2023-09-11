Board And CISO Disconnect on Cybersecurity Preparedness ‘Rings Alarm Bells’– Expert Comments

Proofpoint published its second annual Cybersecurity: The 2023 Board Perspective report and found that almost 75% of the board members believe that their organizations face a risk of a major cyberattack in the next 12 months, up from 65% the previous year and 53% of those board members believe their organization is not prepared, a slight increase over the prior year. Meanwhile, 61% of CISOs feel underprepared, up from 50% in 2020.

“That those closest to the action, CISOs, feel even more underprepared should be great cause for concern. “Still, that board members and CISOs feel largely unable to defend and remediate these all-but-inevitable cyber threats should ring alarm bells,” states the report. The disconnect is further highlighted by the report’s attention to communication and collaboration between board members and CISOs with just 53% of board members regularly interacting with their CISOs, and nearly a third of board members say they see the CISO only as part of report. “Growing even stronger board-CISO relationships will be instrumental in the months ahead so directors and security leaders can have more meaningful conversations and ensure they’re investing in the right priorities,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of cybersecurity strategy at Proofpoint in a press release. Proofpoint’s survey also noted: 70% of respondents agreed that cybersecurity is a priority for their board

70% believe that they have adequately invested in cybersecurity

84% reported believing that their cybersecurity budgets would increase in the next year

60% say malware was listed as the most pressing concern Experts with Approov and Cyware offer comments: