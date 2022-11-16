China-Based Sophisticated Phishing Campaign Uses 42,000 Domains

It has been reported that security researchers have uncovered a sophisticated phishing campaign using tens of thousands of malicious domains to spread malware and generate advertising revenue. Dubbed “Fangxiao,” the group directs unsuspecting users to the domains via WhatsApp messages telling them they’ve won a prize, according to security vendor Cyjax. The phishing site landing pages apparently impersonate hundreds of well-known brands including Emirates, Unilever, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Knorr.