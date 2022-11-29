Cyber Attacks Grew By 257% Year Over Year – Expert Comments

Akamai researchers saw a 257% year over year increase in API and Web application attacks and are reporting that roughly 80 percent of cyberattacks are directed at financial services customers. They found the attacks in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region grew by 449% and primarily resulted in ransomware.
Key findings:
Within 24 hrs. of discovery, new zero days against financial services reach multiple thousands of attacks per hour and peak quickly – affording little time to patch and react.
DDoS attacks against financial services are up 22 percent year over year.
A significant increase in Local File Inclusion (LFI) and Cross Site Scripting (XSS) attacks show attackers are shifting toward RCE attempts.
Phishing campaigns against financial services customers use methods to bypass 2FA.
User account takeover attempts represent over 40 percent of attack types with another 40 percent focusing on website scraping, to create more convincing phishing scams.
