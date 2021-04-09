Advertised Sites May Appear Genuine On First Glance

Britain is rolling out its new Online Safety bill, an update from the Online Harms White Paper released in December 2020, discouraging companies like Facebook from using end-to-end encryption. Priti Patel, UK’s Home Secretary, has been notably against end-to-end encryption for years and is planning to deliver a keynote speech at an April 19th child protection charity’s event focused on exposing the dangers of end-to-end encryption. Richard Blech of XSOC CORP offers perspective.

Today, @NSPCC and 100+ children’s charities worldwide have joined my call in urging Facebook to halt plans for end-to-end encryption until they can provide guarantees on child protection. https://t.co/up1UPFhRXT — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) February 6, 2020

Experts Comments