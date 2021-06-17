Expert Commentary: Over a Billion Records Belonging to CVS Health Exposed Online

Security researchers have revealed the discovery of an online database belonging to CVS Health which exposed over a billion records online. The database was not password-protection and had no form of authentication in place to prevent unauthorized entry. Upon examination of the database, the team found over one billion records that were connected to US healthcare and pharmaceutical giant, which owns brands including CVS Pharmacy and Aetna. The database, 204GB in size, contained event and configuration data including production records of visitor IDs, session IDs, device access information — such as whether visitors to the firm’s domains used an iPhone or Android handset — as well as what the team calls a “blueprint” of how the logging system operated from the backend.
Healthcare systems, entrusted with large amounts of information, must be hypervigilant in protecting all of the data they collect. Patient records, visitor sessions and logging information are all at risk. Leaving a database exposed without a password or authentication to prevent unauthorized entry is a surefire way to put this highly sensitive data in jeopardy. The complexity of cloud platforms means that without proper awareness of user access, any gap in security could leave the door open for cybercriminals to infiltrate. To ensure data remain secure, a governance platform with the ability to provide real-time updates within the cloud landscape is vital. With holistic visibility into complex deployments, user access, and security guardrails in place to identify and remediate potential misconfigurations, healthcare organizations can properly secure and protect their patients’ information.Read Less
Misconfigurations like these are becoming all too common. Exposing sensitive data doesn’t require a sophisticated vulnerability, and the rapid growth of cloud-based data storage has exposed weaknesses in processes that leave data available to anyone. A misconfigured database on an internal network might not be noticed, and if noticed might not go public, but the stakes are higher when your data storage is directly connected to the Internet. Organizations should identify processes for securely configuring all systems, including cloud-based storage, like Elasticsearch and Amazon S3. Once a process is in place, the systems must be monitored for changes to their configurations. These are solvable problems, and tools exist today to help.Read Less
