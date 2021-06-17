Expert Commentary: Over a Billion Records Belonging to CVS Health Exposed Online

Security researchers have revealed the discovery of an online database belonging to CVS Health which exposed over a billion records online. The database was not password-protection and had no form of authentication in place to prevent unauthorized entry. Upon examination of the database, the team found over one billion records that were connected to US healthcare and pharmaceutical giant, which owns brands including CVS Pharmacy and Aetna. The database, 204GB in size, contained event and configuration data including production records of visitor IDs, session IDs, device access information — such as whether visitors to the firm’s domains used an iPhone or Android handset — as well as what the team calls a “blueprint” of how the logging system operated from the backend.

Experts Comments