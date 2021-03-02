Expert Reaction On Go Is Becoming The Language Of Choice For Criminals To Design Malware

It has been reported the number of malware strains coded in the Go programming language has seen a sharp increase of around 2,000% over the last few years since 2017, cybersecurity firm Intezer said in a report published this week. The company’s findings highlight and confirm a general trend in the malware ecosystem, where malware authors have slowly moved away from C and C++ to Go, a programming language developed and launched by Google in 2007.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Malware authors adopting uncommon programming languages such a Go, to write and distribute their strains is not a tactic new amongst nation-state actors and malware operators alike.
Utilising rare code such as Go, is an attractive and lucrative tactic due to the much higher potential success rate the techniques can provide. Currently Golang produce’s a much lower detection rate against security software when compared with popular malware code languages such as C & Python, C++.
What also.....Read More
Malware authors adopting uncommon programming languages such a Go, to write and distribute their strains is not a tactic new amongst nation-state actors and malware operators alike.
Utilising rare code such as Go, is an attractive and lucrative tactic due to the much higher potential success rate the techniques can provide. Currently Golang produce’s a much lower detection rate against security software when compared with popular malware code languages such as C & Python, C++.
What also makes this technique extremely attractive to an adversary, is the ease at which the same code can be utilised across multiple platforms for targeting against Windows, Mac, and Linux.
It is particularly concerning to see sophisticated threat groups such as Fancy Bear, adopting this tactic to create Golang versions of their already extremely successful tooling such as Zebrocy.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Natalie Page, Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Currently Golang produce’s a much lower detection rate against security software...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/expert-reaction-on-go-is-becoming-the-language-of-choice-for-criminals-to-design-malware
Facebook Message
@Natalie Page, Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Currently Golang produce’s a much lower detection rate against security software...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/expert-reaction-on-go-is-becoming-the-language-of-choice-for-criminals-to-design-malware