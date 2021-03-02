Expert Reaction On Go Is Becoming The Language Of Choice For Criminals To Design Malware

It has been reported the number of malware strains coded in the Go programming language has seen a sharp increase of around 2,000% over the last few years since 2017, cybersecurity firm Intezer said in a report published this week. The company’s findings highlight and confirm a general trend in the malware ecosystem, where malware authors have slowly moved away from C and C++ to Go, a programming language developed and launched by Google in 2007.

