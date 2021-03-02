Expert Comments

Expert Reaction On Go Is Becoming The Language Of Choice For Criminals To Design Malware

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

It has been reported the number of malware strains coded in the Go programming language has seen a sharp increase of around 2,000% over the last few years since 2017, cybersecurity firm Intezer said in a report published this week. The company’s findings highlight and confirm a general trend in the malware ecosystem, where malware authors have slowly moved away from C and C++ to Go, a programming language developed and launched by Google in 2007.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Natalie Page
March 02, 2021
Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst
Sy4 Security

Currently Golang produce’s a much lower detection rate against security software.

Malware authors adopting uncommon programming languages such a Go, to write and distribute their strains is not a tactic new amongst nation-state actors and malware operators alike.

 

Utilising rare code such as Go, is an attractive and lucrative tactic due to the much higher potential success rate the techniques can provide. Currently Golang produce’s a much lower detection rate against security software when compared with popular malware code languages such as C & Python, C++.

 

What also

.....Read More

Malware authors adopting uncommon programming languages such a Go, to write and distribute their strains is not a tactic new amongst nation-state actors and malware operators alike.

 

Utilising rare code such as Go, is an attractive and lucrative tactic due to the much higher potential success rate the techniques can provide. Currently Golang produce’s a much lower detection rate against security software when compared with popular malware code languages such as C & Python, C++.

 

What also makes this technique extremely attractive to an adversary, is the ease at which the same code can be utilised across multiple platforms for targeting against Windows, Mac, and Linux.

 

It is particularly concerning to see sophisticated threat groups such as Fancy Bear, adopting this tactic to create Golang versions of their already extremely successful tooling such as Zebrocy.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

IoT Security In The Spotlight, As Research Highlights Alexa Security...

Oxfam Australia Confirms ‘Supporter’ Data Accessed In Cyber Attack

Expert Reaction On Solarwinds Blames Intern For Weak Passwords

Experts On Google Voice Outage

Expert Reaction On GCHQ To Use AI In Cyberwarfare

Comment: Hackers Break Into ‘Biochemical Systems’ At Oxford Uni Lab...

Expert Reaction On Private Data Leaked From Far-right Platform Gab

Hackers Break Into ‘Biochemical Systems’ At Oxford Uni Lab Studying...

NPower Shutsdown App After Hackers Steal Customer Bank Info

Sequoia Capital Discloses Data Breach – Expert Insights