Experts Reacted On Retail Giant Kroger Data Breach

It has been reported that Kroger Co. has announced it was among the victims of a data breach involving Accellion’s file-transfer service. The company believed that only 1% of its customers were affected and are being notified of the breach. Kroger said it was among victims of the December hack of a file-transfer product called FTA developed by Accellion, and that it was notified of the incident on 23 January, when it discontinued the use of Accellion’s services. Commenting on the news are the following cybersecurity experts:

Experts Comments