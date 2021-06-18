Expert Comments

Protecting Amazon Prime Day Shoppers From Online Fraud – Expert Advise

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

BACKGROUND:

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching (June 21-22), and cases of cyberattacks and fraud on the rise, it’s crucial that eager shoppers and businesses alike take the necessary steps to protect themselves.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Will LaSala
June 18, 2021
Director of Security Services, Security Evangelist
OneSpan

Mobile devices have brought all our private accounts.

Amazon Prime Day is here again, and it’s time to urge everyone to move to multi-factor authentication wherever possible to protect you when shopping online. In the recent news, we have seen approximately 25 billion user credentials leaked to hackers around the world. These leaked credentials make it much easier for hackers to steal user accounts - with a list of previously used passwords, cybercriminals can simply try each of those against your account. If you reuse a password, chances are

.....Read More

Amazon Prime Day is here again, and it’s time to urge everyone to move to multi-factor authentication wherever possible to protect you when shopping online. In the recent news, we have seen approximately 25 billion user credentials leaked to hackers around the world. These leaked credentials make it much easier for hackers to steal user accounts - with a list of previously used passwords, cybercriminals can simply try each of those against your account. If you reuse a password, chances are that password is on this list.
 

In addition to moving away from static passwords, phishing and social engineering attacks have dramatically increased with over 36 million Brits targeted by scammers this year alone, according to Citizens Advice. Where hackers lurk, precautions must be put in place, and there are steps we can all take to stay safe when we look for that great new deal. Start by never giving away your sensitive information. Banks, credit card companies, and e-commerce sites will never ask you for your full password in customer communications. In addition, never fill out your card details on a website with a URL that you don't recognise. Man in the middle attacks (or MITM), where hackers steal personal data by making near perfect copies of legitimate websites with their own domains, are on the rise. It is crucial that consumers always double check the web address before attempting to make a purchase.
 


Mobile devices have brought all our private accounts and data into a single, convenient location — making them the perfect target for a hacker. Everything from online banking and e-wallets to email and social media is linked into your mobile device. This means that, once a criminal gets access to your phone, all your apps are open doors for cybertheft. Only download verified mobile apps from the official Apple App Store or Google Play store. Downloading mobile apps from unofficial channels opens the door to fall victim to attacks—one wrong click can lead to all your personal information being leaked. 
 

Finally, business must ensure that apps are sufficiently shielded and protected from these unwanted hacks.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Insight On Carnival Cruises Recent Data Breach

Google Docs Used To Host Phishing Attacks

Experts React: San Francisco Water Treatment Plant Breach

Expert Weighs In On Biden Tells Putin Certain Cyberattacks Should...

Most Ransomware Pay-Outs are Followed by Repeat Attacks

Expert React: Over A Fifth Of Cyber Insurance Does Not...

Cl0p Ransomware Gang Arrests In Ukraine (FIN11)

Former British Ambassador To Slovakia On Putin’s Comment On Cyberattacks

Expert Commentary: Over a Billion Records Belonging to CVS Health...

1.1 Bil Pieces Of User Data Scraped From Alibaba’s Taobao...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy