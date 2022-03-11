Tuckers Solicitors ICO Fine

The ICO has issued a fine to Tuckers Solicitors following a successful ransomware attack against them. The company was fined £98,000 after a data breach caused by ransomware, during which hackers accessed 24,000 court bundles containing sensitive data such as medical files and witness statements – which were then released on the dark web. The action notice shows the firm did not have MFA in place, and had unpatched software for six months leading up the breach. After gaining access to the network, the attackers were able to install tools, set up an account on the network, before deploying ransomware.

