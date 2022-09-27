According to Kyiv, there have been rumors that Russia intends to launch “scale cyberattacks” against the vital energy infrastructure of Ukraine and its allies. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday that “the occupiers are preparing huge cyber strikes on key infrastructure facilities of Ukraine and its allies.” “On key infrastructure institutions owned by Ukrainian companies and critical infrastructure institutions supported by Ukraine’s friends, the Kremlin intends to launch huge cyberattacks. The initial targets of the blow will be businesses in the energy industry. When undertaking operations, lessons learned from cyberattacks on Ukraine’s energy systems in 2015 and 2016 will be applied.”