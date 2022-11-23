Google Makes Cobalt Strike Harder To Abuse, Expert Weighs In

In an effort to make Cobalt Strike harder for threat actors to use in their attacks, Google has released a set of open-source YARA Rules and their integration as a VirusTotal Collection, allowing automatic detection of this popular ransomware dropper.

Google Cloud: We were able to locate versions of the Cobalt Strike JAR file starting with version 1.44 (circa 2012) up to version 4.7 (the latest version at the time of publishing this blog). We cataloged the stagers, templates, and beacons, including the XOR encodings used by Cobalt Strike since version 1.44.

With the set of Cobalt Strike components available, we built YARA-based detection across these malicious variants in the wild with a high degree of accuracy. Each Cobalt Strike version contains approximately 10 to 100 attack template binaries. We found 34 different Cobalt Strike release versions with a total of 275 unique JAR files across these versions. All told, we estimated a minimum of 340 binaries that must be analyzed and have signatures written to detect them.