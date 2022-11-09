Following the recent Microsoft Digital Defence Report – Nation-state cyberattacks become more brazen as authoritarian leaders ramp up aggression – Microsoft On the Issues
The Microsoft Digital Defence Report is very well written and reflects much of what we observe as well. As we consider the expanded use of the cloud by both private and public industries, the digital footprint of these extends well beyond the traditional physical borders. We also concur with the recommendations the report makes. The best defense strategy we can recommend is to practice basic cyber-hygiene. We would add three important recommendations. First, we suggest that companies segment their environments based on functionality and tightly control both incoming and outgoing network traffic for these environments. Next, we strongly recommend that organizations take steps to validate their security controls by simulating the adversaries’ techniques and making sure that these controls are operating as designed. Finally, we recommend that organizations leverage the wealth of threat intelligence sources available to them.